At least 13 people have been killed, including children, and dozens injured in two explosions at Kabul airport, amid the evacuations of thousands of people.

Casualties have been seen being carried out of emergency service vehicles and taxis into hospitals in the Afghan capital.

One witness told TOLO TV he saw “at least 400-500 people” running from the area in the moments after the explosion, he also claimed to have seen “fallen foreign forces”.

An emergency hospital in Kabul said around 60 wounded people had arrived so far.