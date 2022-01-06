Kamala Harris recalls attack by ‘extremists’ on anniversary of 6 Jan riot

Kamala Harris compares 6 January to 7 December 1941 and 11 September 2001 as a date that will remind every American who experienced it where they were at the time.

The vice president describes how having left the Capitol before the insurrection, her thoughts turned to her colleagues and staff – whom she says were forced to turn filing cabinets into barricades to keep out “extremists”.

Harris said: “On January 6, we all saw what our nation would look like if the forces that seek to dismantle our democracy are successful. The lawlessness and the chaos.”

