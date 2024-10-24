Kamala Harris gives three-word response when asked if Trump is a ‘fascist’

Kamala Harris issued a three-word response when asked if she thinks Donald Trump is a “fascist”.

The vice president repeatedly turned to Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly’s claim that his former boss “falls into the general definition of a fascist” when CNN interviewed her on Wednesday (23 October).

When asked whether she thinks Trump is a fascist, she replied: “Yes I do.”

She added: “I also believe the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted.

“Again, look at their careers.”