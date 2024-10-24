Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:20
Kamala Harris gives three-word response when asked if Trump is a ‘fascist’
Kamala Harris issued a three-word response when asked if she thinks Donald Trump is a “fascist”.
The vice president repeatedly turned to Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly’s claim that his former boss “falls into the general definition of a fascist” when CNN interviewed her on Wednesday (23 October).
When asked whether she thinks Trump is a fascist, she replied: “Yes I do.”
She added: “I also believe the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted.
“Again, look at their careers.”
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
01:02
Geordie Greig announces Brick by Brick Campaign’s new target
06:10
TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
05:52
The best family holiday destinations to create lasting memories
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:19
Chris Hoy makes first TV appearance since revealing terminal cancer
01:45
Serena Williams reveals grapefruit-sized cyst removed from her neck
00:51
Thomas Tuchel on whether or not he will sing English national anthem
01:08
Harry Redknapp disappointed at England’s decision to appoint Tuchel
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:45
BBC presenter John Stapleton makes ‘frustrating’ Parkinson’s admission
00:27
First look at Peaky Blinders film as Cillian Murphy seen in Birmingham
00:33
Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice recalls last message to Amanda Abbington
00:41
The Devil Wears Prada: Vanessa Williams’ biggest UK culture shock
00:42
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on ‘waves of grief’ after children leave home
01:50
Hairy Bikers’ Si King opens up on what he misses most about Dave Myers
00:39
Coleen Nolan issues heartbreaking update on sister’s terminal cancer
00:17