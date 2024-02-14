Kansas City shooting heard in BBC News live broadcast

A live TV report during Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade was interrupted by a shooting that left one dead and 14 injured.

Footage from a KCTV5 feed, broadcast by the BBC, shows their reporter standing in front of a crowd of football fans outside Union Station on Wednesday 14 February.

As gunshots ring out, the crowd begins to run from the stage where the celebrations had been taking place.

“Guys, something is going on,” the panicked reporter shouts.

Multiple people remain in a critical condition according to authorities.