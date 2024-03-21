Public should ‘butt out’ of Kate’s health, Keir Starmer says

The public should “butt out” and allow the Princess of Wales privacy regarding her health, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Speculation and conspiracy theories about Kate’s whereabouts have exploded on social media as she recovers from abdominal surgery she had in January.

The princess’s public engagements are not expected to resume until after Easter.

Sir Keir told Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine: “We should just butt out and leave her alone… That’s not really a political response, it’s a human response, as a dad and a human being.”