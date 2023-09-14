Kate Garraway fights back tears as she quizzes Steve Barclay on social care crisis

A frustrated Kate Garrway fought back the tears as she urged Health Secretary Steve Barclay to meet with her to discuss the social care recruitment crisis.

Ms Garraway explained how she had tried to contact Mr Barclay and Minister of State for Social Care Helen Whately, on numerous occasions.

She said: “This is about representing millions of people across the country who, like me, on one hand feel like they’re holding the life of their loved one, and in the other hand and I don’t want to cry, punching away at the system.”

Mr Barclay told Ms Garraway he was not aware she had been trying to contact him.