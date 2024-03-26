Doctor Hilary Jones has explained more about what preventative chemotherapy involves after the Princess of Wales revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Kate revealed she is in the early stages of having a course of preventative chemotherapy in an emotional video message to the nation on Friday (22 March).

Discussing the Princess’s diagnosis on Lorraine today (25 March), Dr Hilary revealed more about the treatment.

He said: “It is chemotherapy that is used in conjunction with other treatments such as surgery.

“It’s like an insurance policy, just in case any cells that have not been picked up by surgery are dealt with.”