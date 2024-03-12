Watch CCTV footage of Katie Price played in court as she’s fined for driving offences

Reality TV star Katie Price has been fined £880 for driving without a licence or insurance after a court heard she was recognised by a police officer at a petrol station.

Magistrates sitting in Northampton found Price guilty of the offences after being shown CCTV footage of the model, wearing black slippers, stepping out of the driver’s side of her bronze-coloured Range Rover.

The 45-year-old, who found fame on ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! had previously denied both motoring charges.

But three magistrates found Price guilty in her absence after a brief trial on Tuesday, imposing an £880 fine and ordering her to pay £620 in costs and a £352 victim surcharge.