Katy Perry shares peek inside Blue Origin rocket ahead of historic all-female flight

Katy Perry has shared a sneak peek inside the Blue Origin rocket ahead of her historic flight to space.

The singer, along with, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez - will be part of the first all-female space mission in more than six decades on Monday (14 April).

The rocket will travel through space for around four minutes before returning to Earth, with the entire journey lasting just over ten minutes.

In a video posted to Instagram, Perry gave fans a glimpse of the capsule set to launch her into the atmosphere, saying: “I’m gonna sing in space.”