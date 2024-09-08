Keir Starmer clashes with Laura Kuenssberg over UK unpopularity with US

Sir Keir Starmer said Laura Kuenssberg was "wrong" to suggest that the UK is unpopular with the US over its decision to suspend some arms exports to Israel.

Around 30 out of a total of approximately 350 licences have been suspended because of concerns they could be used in violations of international humanitarian law in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The prime minister has claimed Britain’s allies “understand” its move, arguing that it was a "legal not a policy decision."

Speaking to the BBC presenter on Sunday, 8 September, Sir Keir said the US is "very clear" it has a different legal system and it "understands the decision that we've taken".