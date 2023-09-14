Keir Starmer defends pro-Brexit position after revealing EU migrant deal

Sir Keir Starmer insisted that seeking closer co-operation with the European Union on the migrant crisis did not mean a weakening of his stance on Brexit.

Speaking from The Hague, he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “There is no return to freedom of movement. We have left the EU.

“There’s no case for going back to the EU, no case for going into the single market or customs union and no freedom of movement. I’ve been really clear that that’s the parameter.

“I do not accept that that prevents us working with other police units here, with prosecutors here, to smash the gangs in this vile trade,”