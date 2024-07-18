Sir Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelensky shared a hug as the European Political Community summit met at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire on Thursday, 18 July.

The British prime minister hosted European leaders at the birthplace of Winston Churchill for talks to address the illegal migration “crisis” and to stand firm in support of Ukraine as he sought to strengthen the UK’s ties with the continent.

In remarks at the summit, the Ukrainian president urged his counterparts to channel Churchill’s “bravery” in the fight against Russian aggression.