Joe Biden tells Keir Starmer ‘Gimme your hand pal’ in unseen White House video

President Joe Biden told Sir Keir Starmer “Gimme your hand pal” in an unseen video of the prime minister’s visit to the White House.

Downing Street today (11 July), shared a behind-the-scenes video of Sir Keir chatting with Joe Biden.

At one point Mr Biden slowly extends his hand towards Sir Keir, but then has to prompt the prime minister to take it, saying “Gimme your hand pal.”

The leaders also discussed their close working relationship.

Sir Keir told the president: “The special relationship is so important. It's forged in difficult circumstances, endured for so long, and stronger now than ever.”