Keir Starmer reacts to ‘beach Ken’ insult from Penny Mordaunt

Sir Keir Starmer has responded to Penny Mordaunt calling him “beach Ken with no balls” during a Commons business statement this week.

The leader of the House of Commons was responding to the Labour leader calling Rishi Sunak “inaction man” over his record in government.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday (17 September) Sir Keir said: “When a government has completely run out of energy and ideas... they go down this rabbit hole of ridiculous insults.”

The comment was “water off a duck’s back,” he added.