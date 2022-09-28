Keir Starmer reveals his own mortgage payments have gone up by ‘few hundred pounds’

Sir Keir Starmer has revealed that his own mortgage repayments have gone up by a “few hundred pounds.”

“Like millions of other people, we’re on a variable mortgage, and therefore like lots of other people our outgoings have gone up pretty significantly,” Sir Keir told LBC.

The Labour leader elaborated that while he is “not pleading a special case” for himself, the increase “hugely matters” for many people.

He also spoke of the financial struggles of his sister, a care worker, who he said is “in a high state of anxiety” over her bill payments.

Sign up for our newsletters.