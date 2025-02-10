Sir Keir Starmer has become the first western prime minister to take a public HIV test in an effort to destigmatise testing for the virus.

The prime minister took an at-home test at 10 Downing Street alongside soul singer Beverley Knight, to mark HIV Testing Week which starts today (10 February)

Sir Keir said: “It’s really important to do it and I’m really pleased to be able to do it. It’s very easy, very quick.”

During HIV Testing Week, which runs from February 10 to 17, members of the public can order one of 20,000 free, confidential, at-home tests which Sir Keir and singer Beverley Knight demonstrated in Downing Street.

The test provides a result in 15 minutes.