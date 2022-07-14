Starmer says Tory leadership race shows party is 'totally dysfunctional'

The Conservative leadership contest shows that the party is in complete disarray, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Speaking from Germany, where he was engaging in talks with chancellor Olaf Scholz about the economy, the Labour leader said the contest demonstrated that the Tories were fighting "like cats in a bag."

"[They're] making ludicrous unfunded spending commitments... they're tearing each other apart on a daily basis", Starmer said.

Five candidates remain in the contest to be elected as Tory leader and prime minister.

