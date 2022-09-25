Independent TV
Keir Starmer opens Labour’s annual conference with a tribute to the late Queen
Keir Starmer opened today's annual Labour Party Conference with a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
"Our Queen's devotion to Britain was underpinned by one crucial understanding - she knew that the country she came to symbolise is bigger than any one individual or institution," he told members.
"Conference, as we enter a new era, let's commit to honouring the late Queen's memory."
The hall erupted into a rendition of the national anthem shortly afterwards.
