Keir Starmer opens Labour’s annual conference with a tribute to the late Queen

Keir Starmer opened today's annual Labour Party Conference with a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our Queen's devotion to Britain was underpinned by one crucial understanding - she knew that the country she came to symbolise is bigger than any one individual or institution," he told members.

"Conference, as we enter a new era, let's commit to honouring the late Queen's memory."

The hall erupted into a rendition of the national anthem shortly afterwards.

