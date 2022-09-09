King Charles well-wishers told to put their phones away by security officer

A security officer appeared to ask well-wishers to put their phones down as they greeted King Charles III outside Buckingham Palace.

While the new monarch could be seen shaking hands with the public, a member of his security team pushed down the phone of a woman filming him.

The King was also kissed on the cheek and the hand by two other well-wishers outside the Palace.

He will address the nation for the first time as sovereign in a televised broadcast on Friday evening.

