King Charles kissed on cheek and hand by well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace

King Charles III was kissed on the cheek and hand by members of the public as he greeted well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace.

The new monarch returned to London on Friday (9 September) after being present when Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral on Thursday.

He was greeted by a huge crowd outside the Palace gates and shook hands with many people, while one person kissed him on the cheek and another on the hand.

The King will address the nation for the first time in a televised broadcast on Friday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.