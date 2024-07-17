Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak made a joke about how he became prime minister and lost the general election, as he responded to the King’s speech.

The former prime minister, offering advice to MPs tipped with a bright future, joked in the Commons on Tuesday (17 July): “On the Government benches life comes at you fast.

“Soon you might be fortunate enough to be tapped on the shoulder and be offered a junior ministerial role, then you’ll find yourself attending cabinet, then in the cabinet and then when the prime minister’s position becomes untenable you might end up being called to the highest office.

“And before you know it you have a bright future behind you and you’re left wondering whether you can credibly be an elder statesman at the age of 44.”