Idris Elba has said he is calling for the banning of machetes and so-called zombie knives because he does not want to see his own son or any child “in a hospital bed”.

The actor and campaigner spoke after the parents of a student killed in the Nottingham stabbings called for mandatory jail terms for possession.

“I’m doing this as a parent. I’m doing this because I don’t know what the stats are, I just know I don’t want my son - or any child - to find themselves lying in a hospital bed,” Mr Elba told BBC Breakfast.