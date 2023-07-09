Man armed with knife lunges at Tesco staff before using bike to smash barricaded door

CCTV captures the terrifying moment a thief lunged at Tesco staff with a knife before smashing the supermarket’s doors as the workers barricades themselves in.

Josh James and Bobbie Reynolds were sentenced after a string of burglaries and knifepoint robberies in Bristol.

The pair, armed with a knife, had been stealing from the supermarket before James grabbed Reynolds’s weapon when they were confronted by a fearless employee.

In the CCTV, James, 33, lunges towards the Tesco worker with the knife after he was forced out of the shop.

As desperate Tesco employees are seen barricading themselves into the shop, James returns and smashes the door in a bid to get back inside.

James, 33, was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to 18 offences, including three counts of robbery, nine counts of burglary, one of aggravated burglary and one of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Reynolds, 30, was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to affray, being in possession of a bladed article, battery and four counts of burglary.

She was also ordered to carry out a 40-day rehabilitation requirement and to attend nine months of mental health treatment.