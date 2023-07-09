Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:44
Man armed with knife lunges at Tesco staff before using bike to smash barricaded door
CCTV captures the terrifying moment a thief lunged at Tesco staff with a knife before smashing the supermarket’s doors as the workers barricades themselves in.
Josh James and Bobbie Reynolds were sentenced after a string of burglaries and knifepoint robberies in Bristol.
The pair, armed with a knife, had been stealing from the supermarket before James grabbed Reynolds’s weapon when they were confronted by a fearless employee.
In the CCTV, James, 33, lunges towards the Tesco worker with the knife after he was forced out of the shop.
As desperate Tesco employees are seen barricading themselves into the shop, James returns and smashes the door in a bid to get back inside.
James, 33, was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to 18 offences, including three counts of robbery, nine counts of burglary, one of aggravated burglary and one of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Reynolds, 30, was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to affray, being in possession of a bladed article, battery and four counts of burglary.
She was also ordered to carry out a 40-day rehabilitation requirement and to attend nine months of mental health treatment.
Up next
39:09
Hayley Atwell on how she created her Mission Impossible character
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
01:45
Aspartame: What effects do carcinogens have on your body?
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
39:09
Hayley Atwell on how she created her Mission Impossible character
02:36
The hidden power of female rage in writing for Caroline O’Donoghue
01:39
Why it’s so easy to obsess over Taylor Swift
49:55
Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I shouldn’t believe in love at first sight’
00:54
Ashes: Woakes says England need to recreate spirit of 2019 Headingley
00:18
Wimbledon: Umpire impressively catches ball on Centre Court
00:36
Yankees cameraman stretchered off pitch after ball hits him in head
00:39
Paula Badosa corrects interviewer who claims she ‘won’ Wimbledon match
00:38
Trapped driver rescued from car as flash flooding hits Liverpool
00:45
Woman clings to roof of car as flash floods wash vehicles away
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
01:02
‘I hope to still be going’: Tom Cruise looks to emulate Harrison Ford
01:39
Matty Healy eats raw tomahawk steak during concert again
00:40
Watch: Machine Gun Kelly punches fan in face mid-performance
02:57
Ziggy Stardust: Richard E Grant, Don Letts, and Mike Garson on Bowie
00:44
AI robotic glove helps stroke patients relearn how to play the piano
01:16
Watch: Elton John’s emotional final performance as he closes out tour
01:20
Waitress confronts table who wrote ‘black’ instead of leaving tip
00:43
Watch: Blur perform at Wembley for first time in rock band’s history
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09