Watch a live view of Kyiv’s skyline as Ukrainians desperately flee capital

Watch a live view of Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv as Ukrainians desperately flee the capital on day seven of the Russian invasion.

It’s now been seven days since Vladimir Putin’s troops invaded the European country after he announced a “military operation” would begin in Ukraine.

Ukraine has been under attack with missiles and shells hitting various cities, with hundreds losing their lives as a result.

Growing numbers of people living in Ukraine have since fled to neighbouring countries, seeking asylum.

