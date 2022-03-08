Watch live footage of the Kyiv skyline amid Russia-Ukraine war

Live view of the Kyiv skyline as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky returned to his Kyiv office on Monday night.

This was Mr Zelensky’s first visit to his office in the capital since Russia invaded Ukraine as he declared that he is “not hiding” from anyone and will stay in Ukraine.

Overnight attacks and shelling continued in parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Sumy, and the Kyiv suburb Bucha faced heavy artillery fire last night, mayor Anatol Fedoruk said.

