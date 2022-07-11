Terrifying moment avalanche plunges towards group of tourists in Kyrgyzstan

A British hiker captured the moment a terrifying avalanche hurtled towards his tour group in Kyrgyzstan’s Tian Shan mountains.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Harry Shimmin described how his group was hiking through the mountains when they heard “the sound of deep ice cracking”, before looking up to see the snow shooting toward them.

He explained that he had spotted an area for shelter right next to him, but acknowledged that he “left it to the last second to move” when the avalanche started.

“I’m very aware that I took a big risk,” Shimmin said.

