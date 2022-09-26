Video shows aftermath of police fatally shooting man armed with toy gun in LA

Bodycam footage from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) shows the aftermath of a shooting in which a teenager was shot and killed after he allegedly brandished a toy gun during a domestic abuse call.

Luis Herrera, 19, was shot dead on 17 September after calling 911 complaining that his father was allegedly drunk and abusing his mother, according to police.

The officer who fatally shot and killed Herrera has been named as Luis Navarrete. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, the LAPD said.

