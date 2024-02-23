‘Lucky’ the horse lives up to name as LA firefighters rescue her from sinkhole

A 1,200lb (544kg) horse was lifted out of a hole by Los Angeles firefighters on Wednesday, 21 February.

"Lucky" had become stuck in muddy ground after an apparent sinkhole opened up in the backyard.

Footage shows emergency services using straps to pull the white horse out of the mud.

Lucky seemed to be in distress at times, but she was hosed off and was able to walk around after her ordeal.

“The name of the game is to not hurt the horse, to keep her calm,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott told ABC 7 Eyewitness News during the rescue.