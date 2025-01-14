Home security camera footage shows terrifying moment LA wildfire consumes property

A Los Angeles resident appeared away from home when their security camera system recorded the house being consumed by flames from a major wildfire.

Ring footage from 9 January showed the property's patio deck engulfed by the Palisades Fire; the blaze has been recorded as the most destructive in LA's history, with at least 1,000 structures destroyed.

Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious Santa Ana winds that are expected to fan the flames of massive wildfires raging across Southern California, as the death toll climbs to at least 25 people.