Paris Hilton volunteers at Los Angeles pet shelter after wildfires destroy home

Paris Hilton has been volunteering at Pasadena Humane Society, an animal shelter helping pets and their owners affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The media personality, 43, evacuated her Malibu home before the property was destroyed this week in the fast-moving California fires.

Appearing in an Instagram video for the non-profit organization, Hilton fronted an appeal to reunite a cat with its owners.

She also shared that she would be fostering a dog staying at the shelter after his family had to surrender him when they lost their home.