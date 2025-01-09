Paris Hilton evacuates four tiny dogs from Los Angeles home destroyed by wildfires

Paris Hilton packed up her four tiny dogs to evacuate their Los Angeles home as wildfires devastated the region this week.

The media personality, 43, bundled up her pets into a car as they fled before her house was burnt to the ground.

Hilton captioned a post on X: "Evacuating our house with all our babies. Sending prayers to everyone and their pets."

She was among several public figures including Billy Crystal, Diane Warren, Ricki Lake, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, to announce they lost their homes.