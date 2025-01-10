Paris Hilton documented her emotional return to her Malibu home that was reduced to ashes and rubble this week in the fast-moving California wildfires.

At least 10 people have been killed by the fast-moving wildfires tearing across the Los Angeles area, while a suspected arsonist, allegedly armed with a “flamethrower,” has been arrested.

The media personality, 43, had evacuated her property with her four dogs before it was burnt to the ground.

Hilton captioned the video on social media: “It feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces.

“What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story. So many people have lost everything.”