Boris Johnson will be plotting his comeback “with a glint in his eye” as the government plunges financial markets into “free-fall”, Angela Rayner has suggested.

Labour deputy leader took aim at Conservative prime ministers who have held office since 2010 during a joke-laden speech to close her party’s conference in Liverpool.

“He’ll be sat on the backbenches, plotting his comeback with a glint in his eye, thinking: ‘I wasn’t so bad was I?’” Ms Rayner said, to loud laughter.

“What a sorry state of affairs.”

