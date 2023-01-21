Shadow chancellor says Sajid Javid’s NHS proposal is ‘not the answer’

Rachel Reeves has hit out at former health secretary Sajid Javid's latest NSH proposal, saying it is "not the answer."

Javid has called for patients to be charged for GP appointments as the health current system is "unsustainable.

The shadow chancellor said: "That is not the answer that we need - not in the cost of living crisis and not in an NHS crisis."

She said that Labour will "always fight for" an NHS that is free at the point of use since its creation in 1948.

