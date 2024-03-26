A Labour MP who bet £10 with Kay Burley that there would be a May general election called Rishi Sunak a “chicken” as he paid up.

Jonathan Ashworth returned to Sky News less than three weeks after making the wager, presenting Ms Burley a cheque after the prime minister ruled out an early vote.

“Rishi Sunak chickened out, he’s running scared of the British people,” the shadow paymaster general said.

“We still need that election, he should name the date but I am going to have to pay up.”

Mr Ashworth laughed off “doubling down” on a June election at the end of the interview.