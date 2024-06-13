Key takeaways from Labour Party’s election manifesto launch

Sir Keir Starmer has launched the Labour Party’s 2024 general election manifesto, telling voters they had the chance to “turn the page decisively” on 14 years of “Conservative chaos.”

The manifesto did not contain any surprise announcements beyond what the party had already set out.

Thursday’s (13 June) event confirmed promises such as Labour’s plans to raise £7bn in taxes, build 1.5 million new homes and reform the planning system, and create state-owned clean energy generation firm Great British Energy.

Here, The Independent takes a look at the key policies included in Labour’s document.