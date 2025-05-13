Watch: Woman tries to drive through street festival to get to work

A woman tried to drive her car through a street festival to get to work on Saturday (May 10), police said.

Body camera footage from the Laurel Police Department shows Kai Deberry-Bostick, 28, getting out of her car to tear down police tape before slowly driving into a road closed for the Main Street Festival.

“ I'm not taking a taxi to Virginia. I work in Virginia,” she is heard telling an officer.

“I just need to get out… I need to get out,” she continues.

Police said Deberry-Bostick has been criminally charged.