Reform MP Lee Anderson claims there is ‘no such thing as Islamophobia’

Reform MP Lee Anderson claimed there is “no such thing as Islamophobia” and that it is a “made-up word”.

Mr Anderson made his comments during a speech at a Reform rally in Birmingham on Friday evening (28 March), at the launch of the party’s local election campaign.

Prior to the event, the party claimed it would be “the biggest ever launch rally in modern British political history”, with 10,000 tickets said to have been sold.

Mr Anderson told the rally that deputy prime minister Angela Rayner “keeps banging on about Islamophobia”.

He went on: “There’s no such thing as Islamophobia, it’s a made-up word.”