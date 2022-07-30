The police have released some CCTV pictures of a man they want to speak to after the fatal stabbing of a 9-year-old girl in Boston.

“As part of our fast-moving murder investigation, we now have CCTV images of a man who we need to locate. Any information, however small, may prove critical to our enquiries”, the force said in a statement.

Nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte was part of the Lithuanian community in the city and was killed in a suspected stabbing.

