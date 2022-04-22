Watch live as the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Colonel Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, holds a press conference.

His conference comes after Ukrainian officials accused Russia of burying people in mass graves in a town just outside Mariupol.

On Thursday (21 April) Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for control of Mariupol. Putin declared the port city as "liberated," though the city's steel plant remains in control of Ukrainian fighters.

