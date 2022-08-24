Liverpool shooting: Police appeal for information after death of nine-year-old girl

Merseyside Police have appealed to the public for information connected to the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old girl in Knotty Ash on Monday, 22 August.

Officials named the child Olivia Pratt-Korbel, and said that her family are “absolutely devastated, inconsolable and heartbroken.”

Police said that a man who was being chased by another man armed with a gun forced his way into Olivia’s home, with the gunman then firing into the house.

Olivia was fatally shot, and her mother and the man were also injured in the incident.

