Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Intended target of gunman who killed nine-year-old girl arrested

Police in Liverpool have arrested the intended target of a shooting which killed a nine-year-old girl.

The arrested man had forced his way into Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s house while trying to escape a gunman who then fired into the house, fatally injuring the child.

Officials said the man was arrested for breaching the terms of his release from prison and will be questioned in connection with the little girl’s murder.

Footage shows teams inspecting the surrounding streets and houses in the Dovecot area of the city.

