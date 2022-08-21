Liz Cheney says it would be ‘very difficult’ to support Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley

Liz Cheney has denounced two of the Republican Party’s furthest-right members, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, declaring them “unfit” for office on Sunday, 21 August.

In her first interview since losing a primary election to Donald Trump-endorsed Harriet Hagerman, Ms Cheney spoke ABC’s This Week and criticised the pair for supporting Mr Trump’s agenda regarding the 2020 election.

“Both [senators] took steps that fundamentally threatened the constitutional order and structure in the aftermath of the last election,” Ms Cheney said.

“In my view, they both have made themselves unfit for future office.”

