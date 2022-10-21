Newsnight plays montage of Liz Truss moments set to Rihanna’s ‘Take a Bow’

BBC Newsnight concluded Thursday’s broadcast with a montage of moments from Liz Truss’s time as prime minister set to Rihanna’s “Take a Bow”.

The compilation - which lasted less than two minutes - featured lyrics including “you look so dumb right now” and “but now it’s time to go, the curtain’s finally closing”.

Ms Truss resigned as prime minister yesterday, after less than six weeks in office.

The montage included moments of her confusion during a Downing Street press conference and also featured newspaper headlines describing the “chaos” her government caused.

