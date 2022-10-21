Key moments from Boris Johnson’s life as he weighs up another shot at Tory leadership

Boris Johnson is said to be weighing up a sensational bid to make his Tory leadership comeback.

Following Liz Truss’s resignation as prime minister on Thursday, reports broke suggesting Mr Johnson would be open to a return to No 10.

While he is yet to officially declare his candidacy, it’s believed he has more than 20 MPs willing to back him.

Ahead of his potential return, take a look at Mr Johnson in profile, from his early days at Eton and Oxford, to his premiership as prime minister.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.