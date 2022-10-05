Liz Truss speaks at party conference amid Tory turmoil

Liz Truss has delivered her first Conservative Party conference speech as prime minister in Birmingham today, 5 October.

As the PM outlined her priorities and policies, the speech was marred by incorrect claims on prime ministers attending comprehensive schools, an interruption from Greenpeace protesters, and the repetition of an economic slogan from a Labour video.

Ms Truss’s remarks came amid ministerial clashes, with some calling for a general election, during a conference blighted by an extraordinary U-turn on proposals to scrap the 45p tax rate for high earners.

