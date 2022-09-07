Jacob Rees-Mogg says Liz Truss is “very focused” on ensuring “decisions are made and acted upon quickly” in handling the cost of living crisis.

The new business, energy and industrial strategy secretary also suggested the prime minister will be able to “get energy into the machinery of government”.

“Nobody fails to realise the size of the problem, it is an extraordinary problem,” Mr Mogg said of rising costs.

“Liz is very focused on policy answers, getting those up and running as soon as possible, and getting energy into the machinery of government.”

