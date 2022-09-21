Liz Truss thanks Joe Biden for support during death of Queen Elizabeth

Liz Truss thanked Joe Biden for his support during the death of Queen Elizabeth II during the meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“I have seen a huge outpouring of affection (for the Queen) in the United Kingdom, but also here in the United States, and we’re very grateful for all of the support you have given us in what has been two difficult weeks.”

Speaking on Wednesday, 21 September, Ms Truss told Mr Biden the UK was entering a “new era” under the reign of King Charles III.

