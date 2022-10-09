Liz Truss ‘childish’ for ignoring Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish cabinet minister says

Liz Truss has been labelled “childish” for “ignoring” Nicola Sturgeon by SNP member Angus Robertson.

“Boris Johnson and his predecessor both got in touch with the first ministers of both Scotland and Wales on assuming office. That’s what happened then, that’s not what’s happening now,” he said of Ms Truss.

“It’s disappointing and frankly a bit childish. The prime minister - who if you remember - made great play of suggesting she would ignore the first minister of Scotland, [she] is ignoring the first minister of Scotland.”

