Liz Truss dances to Tina Turner’s ‘Simply The Best’ inside a Manchester nightclub last night during a party hosted by LGBT+ Conservatives.

While surrounded by fellow party members and clubbers, the foreign secretary sings and dances to the 1980 hit.

Hours before, Ms Truss was present as Carrie Johnson spoke of the importance of defending the rights of the gay and trans communities.

It comes after Ms Truss said it is “dehumanising” for someone to be “treated as a woman”.

Therese Coffey was also spotted belting out ‘Time of My Life’ on karaoke last night hours before cutting benefits for 6million Brits’.